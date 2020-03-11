Ahiru no Sora, Pazudora TV Anime Change Time Slots

The official website for the television anime of Takeshi Hinata 's Ahiru no Sora manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will change time slots on TV Tokyo from 6:25 p.m. to 5:55 p.m. beginning on April 1 (the show will still air on Wednesdays).

The Pazudora anime will also move from its 6:25 p.m. time slot on Mondays to the 9:30 a.m. time slot on Saturdays beginning on April 4.

Ahiru no Sora premiered in Japan last October. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and HIDIVE is streaming an English dub. The anime will run for four cours (quarters of a year).

Sentai Filmworks acquired the anime's worldwide license (excluding Asia) and began streaming the anime "on select digital outlets" in October, with a planned home video release later.

Pazudora , inspired by the Puzzle & Dragons smartphone game, premiered last April. Studio Pierrot animates the series.