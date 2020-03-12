Hatsune Miku's N. American Miku Expo Concert Tour Delayed

U.S., Canada tour originally slated for April-May

The staff for the Miku Expo concert series announced on Wednesday that they have postponed the North American concert tour for Vocaloid singer Hatsune Miku. The staff will announce new concert dates and ticketing information at a later date via the tour's official website and Twitter account.

The concert tour would have included the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10 and 17, as well as other venues in Vancouver, Los Angeles, San Jose, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, and Toronto from April to May, culminating in Montreal's Place Bell on May 15. Coachella organizer Goldenvoice announced on Tuesday that it postponed Coachella from April to October.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on Wednesday that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that there are 118,326 infected individuals worldwide, with 80,955 of them in China. 3,162 individuals have died from the disease in China, and 1,130 have died outside China.

Thanks to Cheit for the news tip.

Source: Miku Expo's website and Twitter account