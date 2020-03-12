HIDIVE to Stream Kaiju Girls Black Anime Film

Anime launches on March 20

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Kaijū Girls Black (Kaijū Girls (Black): Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku ) anime film on March 20 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, and South, Central and Latin American countries.

HIDIVE describes the story:

After years of war against the monstrous kaiju, the world finally knows a time of prosperity and peace — but the presence of the kaiju can still be felt. Girls with the souls of kaiju are born every so often, and each is gifted with the unusual abilities of kaiju! An organization called GIRLS has collected the Kaiju Girls to defend the earth, but rising from the shadows comes BLACK STARS, a troupe of evil Kaiju Girls who just recruited their latest — and somewhat bewildered — new member…

The film debuted in Japan with a limited two-week theatrical screening from November to December 2018.

Tsuburaya Productions is credited with the original work, and Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Squid Girl both seasons, Servant × Service , Actually, I Am… ) directed the anime at Yumeta Company . Kento Shimoyama ( Servant × Service , Bleach , Armed Girl's Machiavellism ) handled the series composition, Komagoma designed the characters, and Shūji Katayama ( Overlord , Popin Q , Saga of Tanya the Evil ) composed the music at Pony Canyon .

Hiyori Nitta , Yuki Yagi , Minami Takahashi , and Kaori Ishihara performed the opening theme song "Honseisō Kōshinkyoku" as their respective characters under the unit name BLACK STARS. Ishihara also performed the ending theme song "Sunny You."

The first season of the Kaijū Girls ~Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku~ anime premiered via streaming in September 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed both series worldwide outside of Asia.

The anime is part of Tsuburaya Productions ' Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku project, which transforms kaijū (monsters) from the Ultrama n live-action special-effects series into cute, female anthropomorphized monsters. The project has four distinct versions. The "POP version" features character designs by POP, and has picture books and drama CDs, as well as manga. The " Kadokawa version" includes the Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku Galaxy Days four-panel manga by Bakutendo , and the Kaijū Girls ~Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku~ anime shorts. The project also includes figures by Plex , and a " Kodansha version," which includes the Ultra Journey - Twin Tail Shōjo to Twin Tail na Boku manga.

Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth volume of Shun Kazakami and POP's Ultra Kaiju Anthropomorphic Project ( Ultra Kaijū Gijinka Keikaku : feat. POP Comic code ) manga on February 25.

Source: Press release