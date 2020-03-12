'Love Me, Love Me Not' Anime Film Unveils Parents, Classmates' Cast

The official website for the anime film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga unveiled the cast members for the main characters' parents and classmates on Thursday. It also posted a new visual of the four main characters "full of hope, with the radiance of youth and the faint bittersweetness of romance." The tagline on the poster reads, "I want to strive even harder because I like you."

Kikuko Inoue and Hideyuki Tanaka play Akari's parents, while Aya Hisakawa and Kazuhiko Inoue play Yuna's parents. Shun Horie and Ayane Sakura also join the cast as Akari and Yuna's classmates.

The anime film will open on May 29, and a separate live-action film will open on August 14.

The anime stars:

Marika Suzuki (debut theatrical anime role) as Yuna Ichihara

Megumi Han as Akari Yamamoto

as Akari Yamamoto Sōma Saitō as Kazuomi Inui

as Kazuomi Inui Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rio Yamamoto

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Say, "I Love You". , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures . Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is penning the script. Yuu Yamashita ( Bunny Drop ) is designing the characters. Yuuji Nomi ( Whisper of the Heart , Say, "I Love You". ) is composing the music.

The live-action film version stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto, Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto, Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara, and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui. Takahiro Miki is directing the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama are writing the script.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3. The company describes the manga:

Fast friends Yuna and Akari are complete opposites—Yuna is an idealist, while Akari is a realist. When lady-killer Rio and the oblivious Kazuomi join their ranks, love and friendship become quite complicated!

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it last May. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume on June 25.

