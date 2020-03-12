Satsuki Yoshino's Yoshi no Zuikara Manga Ends in May

Series about manga artist debuted in December 2018

This year's April issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine revealed on Thursday that Satsuki Yoshino 's Yoshi no Zuikara: The Frog in the Well Does Not Know the Ocean manga will end in the magazine in May. The manga will not appear in the magazine next month.

Yoshino launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in December 2018. The series' second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on November 12.

Yen Press describes the manga:

A new story about one man's creative struggles arrives courtesy of Satsuki Yoshino , author of Barakamon ! Can a ten-year manga artist with experience only in the fantasy genre pivot to drawing a down-to-Earth story about regular folks? It's sink-or-swim for Naruhiko Toono and his career!

Yen Press will publish the manga's first volume in English in August.

Yoshino launched the Barakamon manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Online magazine in 2009, and the manga also began running in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2014. The series ended on the same day that Yoshi no Zuikara debuted.

The Barakamon manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in July 2014. Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the series as it aired, and it released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016.