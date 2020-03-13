Ace of Diamond Stage Musical Unveils Additional Cast

The official website for the stage musical adaptation of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond manga revealed two additional cast members on Friday. Nanase Iwai is playing Rei Takashima, assistant coach of Seidō High School's baseball team, and Masafumi Yokoyama is playing the coach of the team Tesshin Kataoka.

The musical will run from June 25-30 at Theater 1010 in Tokyo and from July 3-5 at Mielparque Hall in Osaka.

Akira Yamazaki is directing and writing the musical. Toku from GARNiDELiA is in charge of the music, and Takuya Shiono from Umebō is handling the choreography.

The series already inspired five stage play adaptations, and the most recent debuted in September 2017.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the series. Terajima then launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired. Ace of Diamond Act II inspired an ongoing television anime adaptation that premiered last April 2. The series will have 52 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017.