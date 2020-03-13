Hokuto no Ken: Ken'ō-gun Zako-tachi no Banka Manga Ends

Spinoff's 3rd & final volume ships on March 18

Hiroshi Kurao's Hokuto no Ken : Ken'ōgun Zako-tachi no Banka ( Fist of the North Star : Elegy of the Ken-Oh/Fist King Army Grunts) manga ended on February 23.

This year's April issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine revealed on February 25 that the manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on March 18.

The spinoff manga centers on Nobu, a man who accepts a job in Raoh's Fist King Army. Buronson and Tetsuo Hara are credited for the original work.

The manga launched on Coamix 's Manga Hot app in November 2017. The second compiled book volume shipped on July 20.

Buronson and Hara's original Fist of the North Star manga 's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story centers on a man named Kenshiro, a master and successor to a deadly martial art, as he wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent thugs. In his travels, he must contend with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his "brother" Raoh, who has crowned himself the king of the new world.

The original manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988. Another spinoff of the manga – the DD Fist of the North Star II and Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor comedy anime spinoffs – aired alongside each other in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan.