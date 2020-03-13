Interspecies Reviewers Anime's Home Video Releases Delayed in Japan by 1 Month

Staff cite influence of COVID-19 coronavirus affecting manufacture of figure to be bundled with release

The official website for the television anime of Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers ( Ishuzoku Reviewers ) manga announced on Friday that the anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release are delayed. The staff stated that effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have delayed manufacture and distribution of a figure that was slated to bundle with the limited edition version of the home video release. The first of three home video releases was slated to ship on April 24, but will now ship on May 27. The other two home video releases will ship on June 26 and July 29.

Interspecies Reviewers premiered in Japan on January 11, and is slated to have 12 episodes.

The over-the-air channel Tokyo MX announced on February 7 that it canceled its airing of the anime at the behest of the Tokyo Metropolitan Television channel company's management. The Sun TV channel in Kobe also announced that it canceled its airing for a similar reason.

The "regular" version of the anime is airing on the over-the-air channels KBS Kyoto , Biwako Broadcasting, and Gifu Broadcasting , and the satellite channel BS11 . The "unedited" version of the show is airing on the premium subscription network AT-X .

Funimation removed the series from its streaming service on January 31, stating, "After careful consideration, we determined that this series falls outside of our standards." The company stated it decided to take down the series altogether instead of altering the content. Amazon Prime Video removed both the English-dubbed and English-subtitled versions of the anime in the first week of February.

Yuki Ogawa ( FLCL Progressive , Miru Tights ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , Girls' Last Tour ) is in charge of series composition. Makoto Uno ( Witchblade , The Qwaser of Stigmata , High School DxD Hero ) is designing the characters. Kotone Uchihigashi is composing the music. Voice cast members Junji Majima , Yūsuke Kobayashi , and Miyu Tomita are performing both the opening theme song "Ikōze☆Paradise" and the ending theme song "Hanabira Ondo."