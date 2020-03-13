Kanoko Sakurakoji, Kyousuke Motomi, Izumi Kaneyoshi Draw 1-Shots

The April issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on Friday that manga creators Kanoko Sakurakoji , Kyousuke Motomi , and Kaneyoshi Izumi will all draw different one-shot manga for the magazine issues that will debut in April, May, and August, respectively. The magazine will also have an important announcement for Izumi in its next issue in April.

Sakurakoji's one-shot is titled "Koboshita Milk o Nageitemo" (Even If You Cry Over Spilled Milk). The one-shot will have 41 pages, and will have a color opening page.

Sakurakoji ( Backstage Prince , Black Bird ) recently ended the Seirou Opera (Edo Brothel Opera) manga in the magazine last November. The manga launched in January 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th and final volume on February 26.

Motomi ( Beast Master , Dengeki Daisy ) is currently serializing the Queen's Quality manga in the magazine. The manga launched in July 2015 as a sequel to the previous QQ Sweeper manga. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th volume on February 26. Viz Media released the eighth volume in English last December.

Izumi previously published the Doubt!! and Seiho Boys' High School! manga in the magazine. Viz Media released all six volumes of Doubt!! and all eight volumes of Seiho Boys' High School! in English.