Live-Action Ms. Koizumi Loves Ramen Noodles Series' 2nd Season Reveals More Cast

The official website for the second season of the the live-action television series of Naru Narumi 's Ms. Koizumi loves ramen noodles ( Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san ) manga revealed additional cast members for the second season on Friday.

The cast (including the previously announced Hiyori Sakurada ) include (from left to right in image above):

Ririka Tanabe as Misa Nakamura

Hiyori Sakurada as Koizumi

Manami Igashira as Yū Ōsawa

Ayaka Imoto as Jun Takahashi

The new season will have an all-new cast for the main characters. Akari Hayami , who played Koizumi in the previous season and specials, will star in the series, but in a different role. The new season will premiere on Fuji TV on March 27.

Dark Horse Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Let cool, mysterious high school student Ms. Koizumi and her girlfriends show you around the authentic ramen culture of everyday Japan in this fun food manga. The noodles, the toppings, the broth--the street stalls, restaurants, and home cooking...and yes, cup ramen too! You'll slurp down a whole new knowledge of Japan's greatest fast food that even many Japanese don't know...but Ms. Koizumi does!

Narumi launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine in 2013, and Takeshobo published the eighth compiled book volume last September. Dark Horse Comics published the first volume last September.

The previous live-action television series premiered in 2015, followed by a New Year's Special in January 2016, a New Year's Eve Special in December 2016, and another special last April. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.