Piano Rock Band SHE'S Perform Ending for Major 2nd Anime

The official Twitter account for the second anime series of Takuya Mitsuda 's Major 2nd baseball manga announced on March 5 that the four-member piano rock band SHE'S will perform the anime's ending theme song "One." The band's fourth album Tragicomedy with the song will ship on May 13.

New cast members for the new series include:

The anime will premiere on April 4 on NHK Educational .

Ayumu Watanabe returns as director at OLM , with returning writer Michihiro Tsuchiya in charge of series scripts. Tsuchiya is also penning the scripts alongside returning writers Kenichi Yamashita and Kenji Konuta , with Akiko Inoue joining the scriptwriting team. Miki Matsumoto ( Angels of Death ) is the new character designer, replacing Kenichi Ohnuki . Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Kotaro Nakagawa returns as composer for the music.

Singer-songwriter Leo Ieiri performs the opening theme song "Answer."

The sequel manga inspired an animated commercial in December 2015, and a television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the first anime series as it aired in Japan.