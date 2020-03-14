Coro Coro Comics Magazine Teases New Switch Game to Follow Splatoon, Fortnite

Game takes place in peaceful town where battles happen between skyscrapers

This year's April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine (issue cover pictured at right) teased on Saturday a new game for the Nintendo Switch. The game will be an action title that follows games like Nintendo 's Splatoon and Epic Games' Fortnite series. The magazine teased that the game's new world will push the Switch's performance to its limit.

The game takes place in the middle of a peaceful town where battles happen between the skyscrapers.

The game is also inspiring a manga. The magazine teased the franchise with a picture of the protagonist, a young boy, standing on a skyscraper in a city that looks similar to New York. (ANN will update this article with the image if it becomes available online.)

