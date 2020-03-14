Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu Game Launches for Switch, PS4 in Summer

"School life RPG" centers on students fighting against vengeful ghosts

This year's April issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed a new game in the Yo-kai Watch franchise on Saturday. The new game, titled Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu (Yo-Kai Academy Y: Lively Academy Life), will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer.

In the "school life RPG," players will enroll at Yo-kai Gakuen Y and transform into a "Yo-kai Hero." Characters will use the "YSP Watch" (Yo-kai Special Power) to transform and fight against vengeful ghosts.

Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino revealed in December a screenshot (seen right) of a game inspired by Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series.

The anime series premiered on December 27 and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan on December 13.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yo-kai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.