Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Manga Gets Smartphone Game This Year

"Asymmetrical survival action game" pits teams of demon slayers, demons against each other

Aniplex announced on Monday that it will publish and distribute Kimetsu no Yaiba : Keppū Kengeki Royale ( Demon Slayer : Blood-Stench Blade Royale), a new smartphone game based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga that will debut this year.

Aniplex describes the game as an "asymmetrical survival action game" that pits teams of demon slayers and demons against each other, with players doing battle in settings from the story using various skills and characters.

The manga is also inspiring a separate PlayStation 4 action game titled Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan . Aniplex will publish the game in 2021.

Gotouge launched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2019, and aired its 26th and final episode on September 28 last year. Aniplex of America has licensed the series and is streaming the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime last October. The anime will receive a sequel anime film.

The manga has also inspired two novels and a stage play.

