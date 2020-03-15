Shadowverse TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Penguin Research's Theme Song

April 7 premiere, key visual, ending theme artist also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on Tokyo TV and its affiliate stations on April 7 at 5:55 p.m. The video also reveals and previews PENGUIN RESEARCH 's opening theme song "Kirifuda." The site also revealed that Yui Ogura will perform the ending theme song.

The site also revealed a new key visual.

The anime stars:

The anime will feature a completely original story, and will feature anime-only characters. The anime centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game "Shadowverse." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Sket Dance , Psychic Squad , Frame Arms Girl ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS . Rintarō Isaki and Deko Akao ( Frame Arms Girl , Real Girl , Noragami ) are handling the series composition. Ponzu and Soji Hisakata are the original character designers, and Hiroki Harada ( The Girl in Twilight ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yoshihiro Ike ( Tiger & Bunny , Kuroko's Basketball seasons 2 and 3) is composing the music.

The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.