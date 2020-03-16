Funimation Adds Galaxy Angel, Pita-Ten, Rental Magica, More Anime to Catalog

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the following anime from Nozomi Entertainment on Tuesday:

The Galaxy Angel Rune anime will stream with English subtitles only. Funimation 's website lists that the other anime, including the rest of the Galaxy Angel series anime, will stream with English subtitles and an English dub in the U.S. and Canada. Pita-Ten , Fantastic Detective Labyrinth , Rental Magica , and Umi Monogatari have not previously had an English dub .

Source: Funimation