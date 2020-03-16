Live-Action Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō Film Previewed in Teaser Trailer

The official website for the live-action film of author Ipyao and artist Yūjirō Koyama 's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Tuesday.





Takumi Kitamura (live-action Let Me Eat Your Pancreas , Love Me, Love Me Not ) plays protagonist Agetarō Katsumata. Maika Yamamoto (live-action Tokyo Ghoul S, Gangoose, Assassination Classroom ) plays Sonoko Hattori, a novice stylist and Agetarō's crush. Kentaro Ito (live-action The Flowers of Evil , Yowamushi Pedal ) will play Kuraudo Yashiki, a popular DJ. Yusuke Iseya (Tekkon Kinkreet, live-action Casshern , Rurouni Kenshin sequels) plays "DJ Oily" (Iori Oiri), Agetar's mentor.

In the supporting cast, Ryo Kato plays Mitsuo Muro, the third-generation owner of the Maruyama Inn. Kodai Asaka plays Kyūji Natsume, the third-generation owner of Tokyo-Yokohama Neon Illumination. Louis Kurihara plays Jōsuke Shirai, the third-generation owner of Dogenzaka Pharmacy. Kō Maehara plays Takashi Hirazumi, the third-generation owner of Udagawa Book Center. Brother Tom plays Agesaku Katsumata, Agetarō's father. Natsumi Ikema plays Koromo, Agetarō's younger sister. Reiko Kataoka plays Katsu, Agetarō's mother.

Ken Ninomiya is directing the film.

The film will open in Japan on July 19. The official Twitter account of Ipyao and Koyama originally announced the film in 2017.

The gag manga follows Agetarō Katsumata, a stupid but honest guy whose family has run a tonkatsu (breaded pork cutlet) restaurant for three generations. He's also a beginner club DJ.

The manga series began weekly serialization in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in November 2014 and ended in March 2017. Shueisha shipped 11 compiled book volumes for the manga.

An anime adaptation directed by Akitarō Daichi premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.