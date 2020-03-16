Sickness Unto Death's Takahiro Seguchi Launches Creature Girls Spinoff Manga

Oritsue Taishi no Isekai Cre Musu Survival Nisshi launches on Tuesday

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website revealed on Monday that Takahiro Seguchi ( Sickness Unto Death , Girly Air Force ) is launching the Oritsue Taishi no Isekai Cre Musu Survival Nisshi (Taishi Oritsue's Another-World Creature Girls Survival Journal) on Tuesday. The series is a spinoff of Kakeru's Creature Girls: A Field Journal in Another World manga .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Creature Girls: A Field Journal in Another World under its Ghost Ship imprint for mature readers. The company describes the story:

Kurimusubi Daisuke, a man fascinated by the complex zoology of monster girls in fiction, one day finds himself transported to a world full of them! When he encounters an arachne named Neya who needs his help, Daisuke rushes to help her–which begins his new life of meeting (and researching) the beautiful creatures around him. These monstrous ladies show him that he has a lot to learn, and Daisuke never dreamed he'd be able to satisfy his passion for monster girls like this!

The ongoing series launched on Manga Cross in February 2017, and Akita Shoten published the fifth compiled volume on September 20.

Seguchi launched a manga adaptation of Kōji Natsumi 's Girly Air Force light novel series in October 2018 and ended it last May. The second and final volume shipped in July.

Source: Manga Cross' Twitter account