Tokyo Godfathers Film Earns US$231,758 in 2-Day Screenings in U.S.

4K restoration of film screened on March 9 with English subtitles, March 11 with new English dub

The Box Office Mojo website is listing that GKIDS and Fathom Events ' two-day screenings of Satoshi Kon 's Tokyo Godfathers film earned US$231,758. The film earned US$131,297 on March 9 and US$100,461 on March 11.

The 4K restoration of the film screened in the United States with English subtitles on March 9 and with a new English dub on March 11.

The anime film premiered in Japan in November 2003. Columbia Tristar opened the film in the United States in December of that year. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment released the film on DVD in North America in 2004.

GKIDS describes the film's story:

In modern-day Tokyo, three homeless people's lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve. As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents. Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

KON'STONE announced on January 8 that Tokyo Godfathers is inspiring a stage play that will begin its run at the New National Theater Tokyo in May 2021.

GKIDS and Shout! Factory released a remaster of Kon's Perfect Blue anime film on a Blu-ray Disc/DVD combo pack in March 2019. GKIDS and Fathom Events screened the film in 500 U.S. theaters for two days in September 2018. The screenings earned US$420,881 at the box office.

Thanks to Daniel Zelter for the news tip.

Source: Box Office Mojo