Tsubasa Yamaguchi's The Blue Period. Manga Wins 13th Manga Taisho Awards

Manga tops 11 other nominations

The executive committee for the 13th Manga Taisho awards announced on Monday that Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. manga won this year's award.

The manga was also nominated for the awards last year. The series was also nominated for the 24th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February, and also ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! male readers list in December.

Yamaguchi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in June 2017. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume last November. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it this fall. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It's an effortless performance, and, ultimately … a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst—and he's about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be!

Yamaguchi drew an illustration to commemorate the award.

Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

Unlike many other manga prizes which are chosen by the editors of the manga publishers themselves, the Manga Taisho nominating committee is mostly composed of the bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga sections. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.") The awards are also limited to works published last year with eight or fewer volumes to promote relatively newer works. The committee nominated 12 works this year.

Manga Taisho 2019 Final Results

The Blue Period.

Tsubasa Yamaguchi

69 points



SPY×FAMILY

Tatsuya Endō

63 points



Skip to Loafer

Misaki Takamatsu

58 points



Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure )

Hiroaki Samura

57 points



Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru

Rettō Tajima

56 ponts



Mystery to Iu Nakare ( Do not say mystery )

Rui Morita

54 points



Muchū sa, Kimi ni

Yama Wayama

50 points



Chainsaw Man

Tatsuki Fujimoto

40 points



Maku Musubi

Shin Hotani

36 points



Ikoku Nikki

Tomoko Yamashita

31 points



Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu

Norio Sakurai

24 points



Ashita Shinu ni wa

Sumako Kari

20 points





Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie