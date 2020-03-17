Ikki Tousen Franchise Gets Smartphone Game in Spring

Marvelous announced on Tuesday that the Ikki Tousen franchise is getting the new smartphone game Ikki Tousen Extra Burst , and it is slated to launch for iOS and Android devices in spring.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Yuji Shiozaki 's original Ikki Tousen ( Battle Vixens ) manga. The story centers on Hakufu Sonsaku, a high school student who possesses a magatama that allows her to channel the spirit of the warrior Sun Ce from China's Three Kingdoms era. She fights students from other high schools, each bearing their own magatama and embodying a different hero from the era.

Shiozaki launched the manga in Wani Books ' Monthly Comic Gum magazine in 2000, and serialized it in the magazine until it suspended publication in May 2015. Shiozaki then continued to serialize the manga on the Monthly Comic Gum website, which was renamed WEB Comic Gum , until August 2015.

Shiozaki launched the Shin Ikki Tousen manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2015, and the third compiled book volume shipped on April 23. A spinoff, Ikki Tousen Gaiden , launched in Shonengahosha 's new Young King BULL magazine in 2018.

Tokyopop released the first 15 volumes of the original manga in North America under the name Battle Vixens .

The manga has inspired four television anime and six OVAs. Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves , the newest anime in the franchise, shipped on home video in Japan in February 2019.