7SEEDS Anime Season 2's Promo Video Previews Theme Songs

The official YouTube channel for the anime of Yumi Tamura 's 7SEEDS manga began streaming a new promotional video for the show's second season on Wednesday. The video previews the season's opening theme song "From the Seeds" by Mone Kamishiraishi , and the ending theme song "Synchro" by rock band Cider Girl.

The site also unveiled the fourth new visual, which combines the second and third visuals for the second season.

The second season will debut on Netflix on March 26.

The first season debuted on Netflix last June, delayed from its original April premiere date. The first season premiered on television in Japan on January 14.

Netflix describes the anime:

In the immediate future, a giant meteorite has collided with earth. All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.

Yukio Takahashi ( Dog & Scissors ) is directing the anime at GONZO . Touko Machida ( The [email protected] , Chaika the Coffin Princess , Harukana Receive ) is in charge of series composition. Youko Satou ( Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is designing the characters.