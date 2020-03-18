Fruits Basket Anime Season 2's Full Trailer Subtitled in English

Anime screens in U.S. on March 30, 31 before premiering in Japan on April 6

The official website for the Fruits Basket 2nd Season anime began streaming a new full trailer on Wednesday. Funimation is streaming the same trailer with English subtitles.

The trailer previews the new characters, and it shows Tohru and the others visiting the Sōma family's vacation home in the summer. However, Tohru is determined to unravel the Zodiac curse, even as she faces her feelings for both Yuki and Kyō.

In Japan, the series will premiere on April 6 at 25:30 on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi , and then it will premiere on April 6 at 26:05 on TV Osaka . Takuya Eguchi joins the cast as Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma joins as Machi Kuragi.

Funimation will stream the English dub of the show. The company was planning to screen the first three episodes in select theaters in the United States on March 30 (English dub screenings) and March 31 (English-subtitled screenings). However, the United States government advised people on March 16 to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Similarly, the staff was planing an advance screening of the second season in Japan on March 28, but announced on Wednesday that the screening will not go forward due to COVID-19.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan in April 2019 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired.

The new anime adapts anime Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) is again in charge of series scripts. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is back to designs the characters. Takaya herself serves as executive supervisor.