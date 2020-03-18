GKIDS Delays Upcoming Promare, Children of the Sea Screenings

GKIDS announced on Wednesday that it has postponed both its new complete screenings of the Promare film, as well as its screenings of the Children of the Sea film. The company will announce new screening schedules at a later date.

In addition, GKIDS announced that it is moving up the digital release date for Promare from May 5 to April 21, with the Blu-ray Disc and DVD release slated for May 19. It also announced that the Lu over the wall film is now available on Netflix .

The new "complete" screenings for Promare were scheduled for April 7 and 8 with English-subtitled and English-dubbed screenings, respectively. The screenings would have included the "Side: Galo" and "Side: Lio" prequel anime shorts. The Children of the Sea screenings in the United States were scheduled for April 20 and 22 with English-subtitled and English-dubbed screenings, respectively. It was also scheduled for April 22 and 23 in Canada, and a limited theatrical run beginning on April 24.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that there are 191,127 infected individuals worldwide. 7,807 individuals have died from the disease. The United States has 3,536 cases, with 58 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that Japan has 829 cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with seven deaths.