Mitchiri Wanko Character Franchise Gets Anime on April 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Mitchiri Wanko, the follow-up to marketing company Frencel's Mitchiri Neko character franchise, announced on Wednesday that the new franchise will get an anime adaptation titled Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion that will premiere on TV Tokyo's children's programming block Kinder TV on April 1 at 7:30 a.m.
The franchise centers on eight dogs that love to gather together. ("Mitchiri" means sticking together or packed, and "wanko" means a dog or puppy in Japanese.)
Risa Uehara is voicing the anime's narrator. The newly announced cast also includes:
Yuzo Yamamoto is directing the anime, Tadashi Satо̄ is in charge of series composition, and Tomomo Minagawa is designing the characters.
The Mitchiri Neko anime premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The franchise centers on the cats known as "Mitchiri Neko," who seem to multiply greatly when left alone. The cats are able to speak and mimic human behavior. The franchise has a variety of cat characters who have distinct personalities.
Sources: Mitchiri Wanko franchise's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie