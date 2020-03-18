Mitchiri Wanko Character Franchise Gets Anime on April 1

Risa Uehara,, more join cast of anime about dogs who gather together

The official Twitter account for Mitchiri Wanko, the follow-up to marketing company Frencel's Mitchiri Neko character franchise , announced on Wednesday that the new franchise will get an anime adaptation titled Mitchiri Wanko! Anima~tion that will premiere on TV Tokyo 's children's programming block Kinder TV on April 1 at 7:30 a.m.

The franchise centers on eight dogs that love to gather together. ("Mitchiri" means sticking together or packed, and "wanko" means a dog or puppy in Japanese.)

Risa Uehara is voicing the anime's narrator. The newly announced cast also includes:

Akane Matsunaga as Leo, a bright leader who is friends with lots of dogs

Yui Ninomiya as Rui, who wears wanderer's clothes and whistles

Rin Aira as Haru, a girl who is shy and bashful when speaking

Kentarо̄ Mashiro as Kotetsu, who does not have a lot to say but cannot stop talking once he starts



Suzuna Kinoshita as Moko, who stops and thinks about everything

Suguru Narisawa as Kotarо̄, who rushes to solve annoying situations

Chihiro Nishimori as Hikomaro, who looks a little ill-tempered but actually speaks kindly



Akari Miyazaki as Lucky, who has a calm personality and likes to say "Daijо̄–bu" ("It's all ri–ght.")

Yuzo Yamamoto is directing the anime, Tadashi Satо̄ is in charge of series composition, and Tomomo Minagawa is designing the characters.

The Mitchiri Neko anime premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The franchise centers on the cats known as "Mitchiri Neko," who seem to multiply greatly when left alone. The cats are able to speak and mimic human behavior. The franchise has a variety of cat characters who have distinct personalities.