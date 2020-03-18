Sony Announces PS5 Console's Technical Specifications

Console with SSD, custom RDNA 2, 3D audio via HRTF rendering ships in holiday season 2020

PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provided "a deep dive into the PS5's system architecture and how it will shape the future of games" during "The Road to PS5" livestream presentation on Wednesday.

Cerny provided technical specifications during the presentation as he focused on "Listening to Developers," "Balancing Evolution & Revolution," and "Finding New Dreams." The console's developers are targeting the PS5's SSD to have an IO throughput of 5.5 GB/s with instantaneous seek time. The console's custom RDNA 2 will have 10.28 TFLOPS and 36 CUs with variable frequency capped at 2.23 GHz.

Cerny stated that "almost all" PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch. The console will support some M2 drives, and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will announce in the future which drives will fit. The console's graphics core will use ray tracing and primitive shaders to allow a broad array of details.

Developers are aiming to utilize hundreds of advanced sound sources for the PS5. The system will utilize head-related transfer function (HRTF) to render 3D audio through headphones and TV speakers with a Tempest 3D Audio Tech engine. The console will have 5 HRTFs available at launch.

SIE had planned a presentation on the PS5 for the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2020 event, but the company pulled out of the event due to concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus situation. The organizers of GDC then decided to postpone the event until this summer. The event was set to take place in San Francisco from March 16 to 20.

Jim Ryan, the new president and CEO of SIE, previously announced that the PS5's controller will feature haptic feedback to replace current "rumble" technology. Additionally, "Adaptive triggers" incorporated into the controller's trigger buttons (L2, R2) will allow developers to adjust resistance in the triggers.

The PS5's physical games will use 100GB optical disks that can be inserted into an optical drive that also functions as a 4K Blu-ray Disc player. The PS5 will also include a feature to suspend gameplay at a lower power consumption than the PlayStation 4, with an estimated power consumption of around 0.5w.

The PS5 is slated to ship during holiday season 2020. Cerny revealed in April that the new console has been in development for four years.

Mikage LLC, former Imageepoch CEO Ryohei Mikage's new company, announced on December 4 that it is working with publisher Aksys Games on a new game aimed at North America. The companies are planning to release the game for the PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2021.

Sony has shipped 108.9 million units of the PS4 console worldwide as of December 31.

Source: The Road to PS5 livestream via Gematsu (link 2)