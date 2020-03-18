The Titan's Bride Boys-Love Isekai Manga Gets Anime

Suiseisha announced on Wednesday that ITKZ's The Titan's Bride ( Kyojinzoku no Hanayome ) boys-love manga is inspiring an anime adaptation. Yuuki Ono and Kento Itō voice the characters Caius Lao Bistail and Kōichi Mizuki (character name romanizations not official), respectively, in both the anime and the separate drama CD that shipped with the manga's first compiled book volume on Wednesday .

The manga's story begins when Kōichi, a tall player in his high school basketball team, is whisked away to another world while masturbating. There, he arrives in a kingdom of giants, and is asked by the kingdom's first prince to be his bride and bear his child.

ITKZ publishes the manga digitally under Suieseisha's Screamo label. Digital publisher Coolmic publishes the manga in English.

