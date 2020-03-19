Fairy Tail RPG's Story Trailer Reveals Gildarts

Game's new Eclipse arc releases Dragons from 400 years ago

The official PlayStation YouTube channel began streaming a story trailer for KOEI Tecmo Games and Gust 's Fairy Tail role-playing game on Thursday. The video reveals the new playable character Gildarts.

KOEI Tecmo America and Gust also revealed details fo the game's new Eclipse arc. The arc centers on the “Project Eclipse” experiment "that opens up a gate to the past, unleashing Dragons that lived over 400 years ago into the present timeline."

The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan and Europe on June 25 after a delay. KOEI Tecmo America will release the game in North America for PC via Steam on June 25 and for the PS4 and Switch on June 26. The game was originally slated to launch in Japan, North America, and Europe on March 19.

People who purchase the game early will receive a special Miss Fairy Tail costume for Erza. The game's digital deluxe edition includes a Great Magic Games team costume set, a Lacrima set, and a Ryza (from the Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout game) costume for Lucy.

In Japan, the limited-edition "Fairy Tail Guild Box" will bundle a B2-size poster of an image drawn by manga creator Hiro Mashima , an appendix book, three character 3D cards, and a sticker set.

Previously revealed playable characters include: Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, Gajeel, Kagura, Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki, Sting, Rogue, Sherria, Jellal, Laxus, and Mirajane.

KOEI Tecmo Games' GUST Studios is developing the game under the supervision of Mashima. KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Start your journey in the land of Fiore and play through the adventures of Natsu Dragneel and Lucy Heartfilia as well as other eccentric members of the Fairy Tail mage guild on a fun-filled and thrilling quest. GUST Studios is creating the game under the supervision of author Hiro Mashima , promising a faithful recreation for the Fairy Tail world and its unusual inhabitants, including everything from magic to its iconic characters.

The most recent and final anime season based on Mashima's manga premiered in October 2018 and ended in September 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation also streamed an English dub .