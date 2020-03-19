Funimation Delays Simultaneous Dub Production for Current, Upcoming Anime

Subtitled streams stay on schedule

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily paused its production of its seasonal simuldubs for anime, as it is adjusting its simuldub production to allow for production members to work from home. Simuldubs from the current and upcoming seasons are currently paused, but English-subtitled simulcast releases will still continue as normal

The list of anime affected by the delay are as follows:

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that there are 191,127 infected individuals worldwide. 7,807 individuals have died from the disease. The United States has 3,536 cases, with 58 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the WHO reported that Japan has 829 cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with seven deaths.

Source: Funimation