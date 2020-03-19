Live-Action Guilty Series Reveals 6 New Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series of Ai Okaue 's Guilty ( Guilty: Nakanu Hotaru ga Mi o Kogasu ) manga revealed six new cast members for the series on Thursday.

The new cast members include: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Miwako Kakei as Wakana Nishimura, Sayaka's friend from high school

Naho Toda as Kasumi Odaka, Sayaka's mother

Ayaka Ōnishi as Yuki Yokoyama, Sayaka's colleague

Ryōhei Abe as Ryū, the owner of Bar Chiton, the bar that Sayaka frequents

Eri Tokunaga as Michiko Akiyama, Keiichi's wife

Mijika Nagai as Miku, a part-time worker at Bar Chiton

(Bottom row, left to right)

Previously announced cast members include:

Yua Shinkawa as main character Sayaka Ogino



Keita Machida as Keiichi Akiyama, an Italian restaurant owner who was Sayaka's first love in high school



Teppei Koike as Kazuma Ogino, Sayaka's attractive husband who has a high-paying job at an advertising company



Yurika Nakamura (left in image below) as Rui Oikawa, Sayaka's younger friend. Fuju Kamio (right) as Mutsuki Terashima, a university student working part-time at the editorial department of the magazine where Sayaka works



The series will premiere on April 2 on Yomiuri TV and NTV . Yo Kawahara is one of the directors for the series, and Yōko Izumisawa is one of the scriptwriters.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Love. Betrayal. Despair. Love among adults is absurd. Sayaka, age 35, lives with a gentle and perfect husband, but even after ten years of marriage, her husband hasn't been able to suss out her true desire to have a child. Then, while at a bar with a younger friend, Rui, whom she feels she can say anything to … but what secret is Sayaka harboring about Rui?

Kodansha Comics published the fifth volume in English on February 25.

Okaue launched the manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website in 2017. Kodansha published the magazine's sixth compiled book volume on March 13. The manga's combined print and digital sales have surpassed 1.5 million copies.