Netflix Adds Drifting Dragons Anime in U.S. on April 30

Series premiered in Japan on January 8

Netflix revealed on Twitter on Thursday that the television anime of Taku Kuwabara 's Drifting Dragons ( Kūtei Dragons ) manga will premiere on the streaming service in the United States on April 30.

The series premiered on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block on January 8. The entire series began streaming exclusively on Netflix in Japan on January 9, with a total of 12 episodes available.

Tadahiro Yoshihira directed the anime at Polygon Pictures , and Makoto Uezu both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.

Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme song "Gunjō" (Ultramarine). Four-member female rock band Red Park ( Akai Kōen ) performed the ending theme song "Zettai Reido" (Absolute Zero).

Kodansha Comics began releasing the series digitally in December 2017, and released the sixth volume digitally on February 4. The third volume shipped in print on February 18. The company describes the series:

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew's grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Kuwabara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2016, and Kodansha published the manga's eighth compiled volume on March 6.

A serialized novel in the franchise debuted in the Da Vinci magazine in May 2019. The novel focuses on Vanabelle and other original female characters. Kuwabara is drawing illustrations for the novel.