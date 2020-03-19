No Guns Life TV Anime's 2nd Half Previewed in Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Tasuku Karasuma 's No Guns Life manga began streaming a promotional video on Thursday for the show's second half. The video previews rock band This is Japan 's ending theme song "New World."

The anime will premiere on TBS on April 9 at 25:28 (effectively April 10 at 1:28 a.m.), before later airing on AT-X , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , and BS11 . The anime will stream in Japan on Fuji on Demand.

Composer Hiroyuki Sawano 's "SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]" vocal project is partnering with MAN WITH A MISSION guitarist and vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny to perform the opening theme song "Chaos Drifters."

The anime's first half premiered on October 10. Funimation streamed the series as it airs in Japan. The show will have 24 episodes.

Naoyuki Itou ( Overlord all three seasons, Kanon , Kimi no Koe o Todoketai ) is directing the anime at Madhouse ( Boogiepop and Others , Overlord ). Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all three seasons, Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) is overseeing the series scripts and Masanori Shino ( Black Lagoon , Digimon Adventure tri. films, Gungrave ) is designing the characters. Kenji Kawai ( Patlabor , Ghost in the Shell , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is composing the anime's music.

Viz Media licensed the manga and will begin releasing it this fall. The company describes the story:

With no memory of his previous life—or who replaced his head with a giant gun—Juzo Inui now scratches out a living in the dark streets of the city as a Resolver.

Karasuma launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in August 2014.