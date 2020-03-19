Senryū Girl School Comedy Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

Manga launched in October 2016, inspired spring 2019 TV anime

Manga creator Masakuni Igarashi revealed on his Twitter account on Wednesday that his Senryū Girl ( Senryū Shōjo ) manga will end in six chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in April.

The manga's 12th compiled book volume previously revealed in February that the 13th volume will be the last. The 13th volume will ship on June 17.

The manga centers on Nanako Yukishiro and Eiji Busujima. Nanako is a girl who can only communicate what she wants to say by using senryū (a poetry style similar to haiku more focused on humor). Eiji is an intimidating but kind boy who is a member of the school literature club. The manga tells the story of the pair's cheerful everyday interactions through 17 syllables.

Igarashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2016.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered last April. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and streamed it on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan.