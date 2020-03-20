3rd Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film's New Illustration Promo Video Streamed

Film opens in Japan on March 28, U.S. screenings postponed

The " Aniplex 48-Hour TV" livestream event on the AbemaTV streaming service revealed a new video on Saturday for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy.

The film will open in Japan on March 28. Aimer performs the theme song "Haru wa Yuku."

Tomonori Sudō ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards.

The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23, and planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced on Friday it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced on Friday that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.