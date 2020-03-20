Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection Manga Launches in April

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site announced on Friday that Tomofumi Ogasawara will launch a new manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection ( Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch ) on the website in April. The manga will premiere on the image sharing website pixiv in May. Sunrise's Kōjirō Taniguchi ( Code Geass: Akito the Exiled planning manager) is credited with the scenario based on the original Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion anime series.

The manga will begin with an original story that depicts the blank period leading up to the resurrection.

Ogasawara ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers ) launched the Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch Re; (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Re;) manga on the Comic Newtype website in May 2018. The manga is described as the "definitive version" of the Code Geass manga. The story begins when Lelouch and Suzuku begin the Zero Requiem, a plan that the pair execute at the end of the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 anime.

The Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch Gaiden - Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren ) spinoff manga entered its final arc on the Comic Newtype web comic site on December 28.

The Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection anime, which is the most recent anime in the franchise , opened on February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc in March 2019.

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which premiered in 2012.