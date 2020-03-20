Crunchyroll to Stream Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime during the spring season. The series will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

During his time there, he has grown so much as a chef through studying hard with friends and competing against rivals in shokugeki battles.

Soma has now moved up a grade and he has finally grasped what he has always hoped for; the first seat at the Totsuki Ten Masters Council.

In the meantime, an invitation to a world-class cooking competition known as “BLUE” arrives to Totsuki. “BLUE” is one of the most authentic gastronomic tournaments for young chefs seeking fame.

However, there's been a change to this year's system and themes are all out of ordinary!

There's spark in the air as the new rivals appears from the shadow!

Where will the “BLUE” lead them!?

The shokugeki to determine the new bearers of culinary world is about to begin!