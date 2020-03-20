Fathom Events Postpones Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Film Screenings

Fathom Events revealed on Friday that it is postponing its planned screenings of the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , and Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song anime films in the United States. Aniplex of America announced on Friday that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m. Both companies cited health and safety concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness.

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower and Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly were scheduled to screen as a double feature on April 23 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song was set to open on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Fathom Events also confirmed that it is postponing its theatrical screenings of Children of the Sea , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , and Promare (Complete).

GKIDS announced the postponement of its Promare (Complete) and Children of the Sea screenings on Wednesday. GKIDS is moving up the digital release date for Promare from May 5 to April 21, with the Blu-ray Disc and DVD release slated for May 19.

The Children of the Sea screenings in the United States were scheduled for April 20 and 22 with English-subtitled and English-dubbed screenings, respectively. It was also scheduled for April 22 and 23 in Canada, and a limited theatrical run beginning on April 24. The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film was scheduled screen in select theaters in the United States in Japanese with English subtitles on March 25. The new "complete" screenings for Promare were scheduled for April 7 and 8 with English-subtitled and English-dubbed screenings, respectively. The screenings would have included the "Side: Galo" and "Side: Lio" prequel anime shorts.

Additionally, SMASH Inc. announced on Thursday that the SMASH! 2020 convention is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held at ICC Sydney in Sydney, Australia on July 18-19.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Thursday, the WHO reported that there are 209,839 infected individuals worldwide. 8,778 individuals have died from the disease.

As of Thursday, the WHO reported that Japan has 873 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with seven deaths.

