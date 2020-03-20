HIDIVE Adds To Love-Ru Anime's English Dub to Catalog

HIDIVE announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the first anime adaptation of Kentaro Yabuki and Saki Hasemi 's To Love-Ru manga on March 27 at 12:30 p.m. EDT in the U.S. and Canada.

Sentai Filmworks will ship the English dub of the anime's first season on Blu-ray Disc on March 31.

The English dub cast, under director David Wald , script writer Holly Segarra , and audio engineer Patrick Marrero , includes:

The dub cast will also include Aaron Emerson , Allison Sumrall , Antonio Lasanta , Avery Smithhart , Brooklyn Metzier , Courtland Johnson , Hilary Haag , Joanne Bonasso , Julia Traber , Keri Szeklinski, Kiba Walker , Lindsey Sweeney , Matthew Kuna , Mei Le , Michael Duran , Mike Haimoto , Mike Vance , Patricia Duran , Shelley Calene-Black , Taylor Fono , and Zoe Picciandra .

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Rito Yuki is unlucky when it comes to love- no matter how hard he tries to confess to his crush, his efforts end in failure. After another day's confession goes down the drain, Rito spends his night sulking in his bathtub. But when a naked girl with a pointed tail teleports into the tub with him, it seems like Rito's luck is finally looking up! His fortune doesn't last long when he finds himself accidentally engaged to the buxom beauty who is none other than the princess of the planet Deviluke!

Sentai Filmworks released the anime on two DVD collections in 2009 and 2010, and again in one collection in 2011. The company released a Blu-ray Disc set in 2014.

Source: HIDIVE