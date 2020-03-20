Julietta Suzuki's Ninkoi Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about modern day ninja girl launched in August 2018

This year's eighth issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Thursday that Julietta Suzuki 's Ninkoi manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on May 5. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship this summer.

The "modern-day ninja x romantic comedy" manga centers on Anko, who lives in one of the few remaining isolated towns, as she takes a ninja selection test.

The manga launched in Hana to Yume in August 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's fourth volume on Wednesday .

Suzuki launched the Kamisama Kiss manga in Hana to Yume in 2008, and ended the series in May 2016 with 25 volumes. Viz Media has published the manga in English.

Kamisama Kiss inspired two anime seasons, and Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and also released both seasons on home video. The manga also inspired a series of four original anime DVDs (OADs) that shipped with the manga's 22nd-25th compiled volumes. A "volume 25.5," an official fanbook, shipped in December 2016, and bundled a DVD with an original anime, and a 32-page epilogue manga.