Kounodori: Dr. Stork Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga about childbirth doctors launched in 2012, inspired 2 live-action series

This year's 16th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Yū Suzunoki 's Kounodori: Dr. Stork ( Kōnodori ) manga has entered its final arc.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Childbirth isn't an illness, so under normal circumstances, insurance won't cover it. Delivery staff doesn't cure disease or treat injuries, so there's no need for a doctor...unless, of course, circumstances aren't normal. This smash-hit drama gives a look into the lives of the men and women who work to welcome 1,000,000 new lives into the world each year in Japan.

Suzunoki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in August 2012. Kodansha published the 29th volume on December 23. Kodansha Comics will publish the 14th volume in English on April 28.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in October 2015, and a sequel series premiered in October 2017.