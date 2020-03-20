Nao Hirasawa Becomes Graphinica's New Representative Director

Anime studio Graphinica announced on Thursday that it will replace its representative director, effective April 1. Nao Hirasawa , the current director of the company's general production department, will be the new representative director. Current representative director Nobuhiro Ito will remain a board member.

Graphinica is known for its 3D CGI and photography work in anime, including in Girls & Panzer , Expelled from Paradise , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas , Occultic;Nine , Granblue Fantasy the Animation , The [email protected] , and many other productions. The studio produced the Jūni Taisen series with Avex Pictures , and collaborated again with the company to jointly launch the "Flagship line" company in July 2018.

The company's most recent works include the Re:Stage! Dream Days television anime and Hello World anime film last year.

Graphinica , a subsidiary of Memory-Tech Holdings, became the parent company of anime studio TYO Animations after Memory-Tech Holdings acquired the company in December 2017. Graphinica and Memory-Tech Holdings changed TYO Animations ' name back to Yumeta Company , reviving an old name that was retired in 2009 when the original Yumeta Company merged with Hal Film Maker to form TYO Animations . Memory-Tech Holdings fully acquired Pony Canyon subsidiary Pony Canyon Enterprise in March 2018.