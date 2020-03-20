News
Nao Hirasawa Becomes Graphinica's New Representative Director
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime studio Graphinica announced on Thursday that it will replace its representative director, effective April 1. Nao Hirasawa, the current director of the company's general production department, will be the new representative director. Current representative director Nobuhiro Ito will remain a board member.
Graphinica is known for its 3D CGI and photography work in anime, including in Girls & Panzer, Expelled from Paradise, Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas, Occultic;Nine, Granblue Fantasy the Animation, The [email protected], and many other productions. The studio produced the Jūni Taisen series with Avex Pictures, and collaborated again with the company to jointly launch the "Flagship line" company in July 2018.
The company's most recent works include the Re:Stage! Dream Days television anime and Hello World anime film last year.
Graphinica, a subsidiary of Memory-Tech Holdings, became the parent company of anime studio TYO Animations after Memory-Tech Holdings acquired the company in December 2017. Graphinica and Memory-Tech Holdings changed TYO Animations' name back to Yumeta Company, reviving an old name that was retired in 2009 when the original Yumeta Company merged with Hal Film Maker to form TYO Animations. Memory-Tech Holdings fully acquired Pony Canyon subsidiary Pony Canyon Enterprise in March 2018.
Sources: PR Times, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)