Tite Kubo's 1-Shot 'Burn The Witch' Gets Theatrical Anime This Fall (Updated)

The " Bleach 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Project Presentation" livestream announced on Saturday that Tite Kubo 's one-shot manga "Burn The Witch" is inspiring a "mid-length" theatrical anime adaptation that that will debut this fall.

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the anime. Tatsurō Kawano (animation director for Psycho-Pass 2 , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing the anime, and Yūji Shimizu (animation director for Gatchaman Crowds insight ) is the assistant director. Chika Suzumura ( Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ ) is writing scripts, Natsuki Yamada (key animator on Time Bokan 24 ) is the character designer, and Keisuke Ōkura is handling the dragon designs. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , The Royal Tutor ) is composing the music

Other staff members include:

The anime stars Asami Tano as Nini Spangle and Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi.

The one-shot takes place in the same world as Kubo's Bleach manga. Shueisha published the chapter in July 2018, and Viz Media published the chapter in English digitally on the same day. The manga chapter is also available in Japanese on the Shonen Jump+ app and website for free. Kubo is also turning the 1-shot into a serialization. Viz Media added the one-shot manga to its English Shonen Jump service on Friday.

The chapter centers on Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle, who work as witches at the Wing Bird headquarters in Reverse London's Natural Dragon Management Agency. Those who live in Reverse London are able to see supernatural creatures such as dragons. Noel and Nini work to help promote coexistence between these creatures and humans, but sometimes must undergo missions to exterminate evil creatures.

