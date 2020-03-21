Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's Trailer Reveals Millia, Zato-1

Fighting game launches on PS4 late this year

Arc System Works unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game during a live stream on Sunday. The trailer reveals returning characters Millia Rage and Zato-1.

The PS4 version of the game will launch in late 2020. The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, and Faust.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.