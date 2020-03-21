Haikyu!! To The Top Anime's New Promo Video Highlights New Challengers

The cast for Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime, debuted a new promotional video for the season on Saturday. The video highlights the new challengers from the Inarizaki High volleyball team in the second round of the Spring All-Japan High School Volleyball Championship.

The season introduces Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya and more cast members of the Inarizaki High School team:

Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya



Nobunaga Shimazaki as Rintarō Suna



Kenji Nojima as Shinsuke Kita



The anime premiered in Japan on January 10. The series will air from January through March, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July 2020, for a total of 25 episodes.

Burnout Syndromes are performing the opening song "PHOENIX," while CHICO with Honeyworks are performing the ending song "Kessen Spirit" (Spirit of Decisive Battle).

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate 's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed all three seasons. Sentai Filmworks released the anime's first season on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2015, then again in November 2017 with an English dub . The company released the second season on home video in January 2018.

Crunchyroll also began streaming the Haikyu!! The Movie: Talent and Sense and Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts compilation films in December 2018. Both films opened in Japan in September 2017. An earlier pair of compilation films, Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Owari to Hajimari and Gekijō-ban Haikyu!! Shōsha to Haisha , premiered in Japan in 2015.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original manga in 2011. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. The manga is currently in its last arc.