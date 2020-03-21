Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Game Reveals New Monster Alatreon in Trailer

Game's new developer diary video outlines 3rd free title update, new seasonal event

CAPCOM announced on Saturday during its "Developer Diary 5" livestream that its Monster Hunter World: Iceborne game will add the new monster Alatreon in May as part of the game expansion's fourth free title update.

The full developer diary video can be viewed below. The video outlines the third free title update, as well as new paid add-ons and a new seasonal event.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and released for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.