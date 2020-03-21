Peko Watanabe's 1122 Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga debuted in September 2016

This year's May issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Saturday that Peko Watanabe 's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga will end in the magazine's next issue in April.

The manga's sixth compiled volume had revealed in November that the manga's story was approaching its climax.

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English in October, and it describes the story:

Wife: Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. Married for seven years, they get along well, but sexless and without children, they agree to see other people. Otoya has an affair with Mitsuki, and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya in a state of bliss with Mitsuki, Ichiko begins to change, too ... Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth—whether or not you ever want to get married, the real life of this thirtysomething couple might give you some second thoughts about that institution we call marriage!

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in September 2016. The manga's seventh compiled book volume will ship in Japan this spring. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.