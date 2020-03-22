A Certain Scientific Railgun T Anime Previews Bonus Home Video Anime in Video

1st volume includes "Motto Marutto Railgun V" bonus anime on April 30; 5th volume also has bonus anime

The official website for the A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime previewed the bonus anime that will be included in the first Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume of the anime on Sunday. The anime is titled "Motto Marutto Railgun V." The volume will ship in Japan on April 30.

The fifth home video volume will also include a bonus anime.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T is the third season of A Certain Scientific Railgun anime. The series premiered in Japan on January 10, and will have 25 total episodes.

The anime's seventh episode aired on February 28, after being delayed from February 21 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affecting the production schedule. The anime had two "special programs" that aired on March 6 and March 13, instead of new episodes. (The staff did not give a reason for the delay in airing new episodes.)

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles, and Funimation is streaming an English dub .

Members of the previous anime seasons' staff returned for the third season. Tatsuyuki Nagai is returning to direct the anime at J.C. Staff . Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuichi Tanaka is serving as animation character designer. Maiko Iuchi is composing the music.

The unit fripSide performed the first opening theme song "final phase." Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performed the first ending theme song "nameless story." fripSide will return to perform the second opening theme song. The group sajou no hana is contributing the song "Aoarashi no Ato de" (After the Blue Storm) as the second ending theme.