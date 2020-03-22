News
Granblue Fantasy Anime Previews Djeeta Anime Special in Video
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the Granblue Fantasy anime began streaming a new promotional video for the new "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special on Sunday. The special will premiere on March 27 at 24:00 (effectively March 28 at 12:00 a.m.). The special, subtitled "Extra 1: Mou Hitotsu no Tabiji" (One More Journey), will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 and stream on AbemaTV.
【軌跡が紡ぐ、もう一つの物語】— TVアニメ「グランブルーファンタジー」 (@anime_gbf) March 22, 2020
「GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2」ジータ篇のPVを公開!
3月27日(金)24:00~TOKYO MX、とちぎテレビ、群馬テレビ、BS11、AbemaTV他にて放送!https://t.co/kNKOAT7QFL#アニメグラブル#グラブル pic.twitter.com/sV4DDfLFY1
The special's cast includes:
- Hisako Kanemoto as Djeeta
- Kana Hanazawa as Zeta
- Aya Hirano as Beatrix
The anime, subtitled "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter), will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the game, and is technically part of the overall GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime.
The anime's first season also included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.
GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE, Funimation, and Crunchyroll all streamed the series as it aired.
Yui Umemoto (Cardfight!! Vanguard G) directed the new season at MAPPA, instead of the first season's series director Ayako Kurata and director Yuuki Itoh at A-1 Pictures. Kiyoko Yoshimura (Cardfight!! Vanguard G, The Legend of the Legendary Heroes, Garo -Vanishing Line-) was the new writer in charge of the series scripts. Fumihide Sai (Shugo Chara!, Gokujyo. Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari) was the new character designer. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki returned to compose the music.
The first anime season of Cygames' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Anime Strike. Funimation began streaming the first season last month.
The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Anime Strike streamed that special.
Sources: Granblue Fantasy anime's Twitter account