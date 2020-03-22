Granblue Fantasy Anime Previews Djeeta Anime Special in Video

Special centering on Djeeta, Zeta, Beatrix premieres on March 27

The official Twitter account for the Granblue Fantasy anime began streaming a new promotional video for the new "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter) anime special on Sunday. The special will premiere on March 27 at 24:00 (effectively March 28 at 12:00 a.m.). The special, subtitled "Extra 1: Mou Hitotsu no Tabiji" (One More Journey), will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 and stream on AbemaTV .

The special's cast includes:

The anime, subtitled "Djeeta-hen" (Djeeta Chapter), will commemorate the sixth anniversary of the game, and is technically part of the overall GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 anime.

The anime's first season also included an unaired episode on the seventh home video release that featured Djeeta as the main character.

GRANBLUE FANTASY The Animation Season 2 premiered last October, and is listed with 14 episodes. HIDIVE , Funimation , and Crunchyroll all streamed the series as it aired.

Yui Umemoto ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) directed the new season at MAPPA , instead of the first season's series director Ayako Kurata and director Yuuki Itoh at A-1 Pictures . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G , The Legend of the Legendary Heroes , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) was the new writer in charge of the series scripts. Fumihide Sai ( Shugo Chara! , Gokujyo. Gokurakuin Joshi Kōryō Monogatari ) was the new character designer. Tsutomu Narita and Yasunori Nishiki returned to compose the music.

The first anime season of Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game premiered in Japan in April 2017 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the first season on the services Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike . Funimation began streaming the first season last month.

The Zankutinzeru-Hen (Zinkenstill Arc) anime special debuted on Tokyo MX and the AbemaTV streaming service in Japan in January 2017, before the main television series. Crunchyroll , Daisuki , and Anime Strike streamed that special.