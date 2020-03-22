Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Anime's 2nd Part Previews ReoNa's New Song in Latest Video

The live-streamed " Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Channel" program debuted the latest video from the second cours (quarter year) of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime's second half, on Sunday. The video previews ReoNa 's new opening theme song "Anima" for the first time. Sunday's program also reported that Eir Aoi is performing the ending theme song "I will…"

A special program celebrating the 10th anniversary of Sword Art Online 's publication will feature composer Yuki Kajiura and the music of the franchise . It will stream April 11 at 24:00 (effectively, April 12 at midnight in Japan, or April 11 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime's second half will premiere in Japan on April 25 at 24:00 (effectively, April 26 at midnight) on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels and on the Abema TV service. It will then run on MBS at 26:00 (2:00 a.m.), and finally on TV Aichi on April 28.

The anime will stream on Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , Funimation , and Hulu on April 25. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime on April 25 at 12:30 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. HIDIVE will stream the anime at the same date and time in the U.S. and Canada.

Before the actual anime returns, a special will run on April 11 at 24:00, followed by a digest program of the first cours on April 18 at 24:00.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018 and is streaming on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . The series is adapting the entire "Alicization Arc" of Reki Kawahara 's original novels and will air for four cours , or four quarters of a year. Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , the second half of the Sword Art Online: Alicization anime, premiered in Japan on October 12. In October, the website had listed the anime with 23 episodes, with a three-month gap between the first four home video volumes and the last four home video volumes.

Toonami began airing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime on January 18.

Manabu Ono ( Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere , Saki , The Asterisk War ) is directing the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime at A-1 Pictures . Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation directors Gou Suzuki and Tomoya Nishiguchi are joining Shingo Adachi for the character designs. Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.