Funimation Adds Rurouni Kenshin Anime to Catalog

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Rurouni Kenshin anime with English subtitles and an English dub from Aniplex on Tuesday in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland. The company will stream all 94 television anime episodes.

Funimation describes the series:

Welcome to the Meiji Era. Japan is a land experiencing times of troubled peace and renewal after a long and bloody civil war. Swords and killing are outlawed, but all is not as it would seem. Lurking in the shadows are many survivors of the revolution awaiting their chance for vengeance. Only the former government assassin, Kenshin Himura, can keep the peace. Kenshin gives up the life of “Battousai the Manslayer” and sets off as a lone wanderer. His travels lead to the Kamiya Dojo where he discovers the chance to start life over.

The television anime series of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga aired in Japan from 1996 to 1998 and spawned several anime video projects and an anime film. Media Blasters released the television anime. ADV Films released the two Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal and Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection video anime projects and the Rurouni Kenshin: The Motion Picture anime film on DVD, and Aniplex later released the three titles on Blu-ray Disc. Sentai Filmworks released the more recent Rurouni Kenshin: New Kyoto Arc video anime series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

Watsuki's manga ran from 1994 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Viz Media published the original manga and the two-volume Rurouni Kenshin: Restoration reboot manga in North America.

The manga inspired several live-action films. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of the 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series, will open in Japan on July 3, and Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning will open on August 7. Keishi Ōtomo is returning to direct the films. The Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal and Rurouni Kenshin: Reflection video anime projects adapted the same story arcs from the manga as the two upcoming live-action films will.

Source: Funimation